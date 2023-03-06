Man charged with killing fiancée and her son has first court appearance

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The man charged with killing his fiancée and her teenage has made his first court appearance.

Onslow County Deputies say Christopher Kornegay is charged with two counts of murder for killing the two the previous Friday morning.

The Onslow County’s District Attorney’s Offices says he made his first court appearance on Friday after he was arrested.

Deputies were checking out a disturbance at a home on Adagio Trail near Richlands when they found the 31-year-old man armed and standing in the roadway.

Inside the home, deputies discovered 40-year-old Audrey White and her 14-year-old son, Ardrie White, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

There was a history of domestic violence-related issues at the home and this case appears to be related, according to the sheriff’s office.

Onslow County Schools said Ardrie White was an 8th grader at Trexler Middle School where additional counselors were on hand Friday.

The district’s Crisis Team will be at the school on Monday.

