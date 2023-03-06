Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Man charged with killing fiancée and her son has first court appearance

Christopher Kornegay
Christopher Kornegay(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The man charged with killing his fiancée and her teenage has made his first court appearance.

Onslow County Deputies say Christopher Kornegay is charged with two counts of murder for killing the two the previous Friday morning.

The Onslow County’s District Attorney’s Offices says he made his first court appearance on Friday after he was arrested.

Deputies were checking out a disturbance at a home on Adagio Trail near Richlands when they found the 31-year-old man armed and standing in the roadway.

Inside the home, deputies discovered 40-year-old Audrey White and her 14-year-old son, Ardrie White, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

There was a history of domestic violence-related issues at the home and this case appears to be related, according to the sheriff’s office.

Onslow County Schools said Ardrie White was an 8th grader at Trexler Middle School where additional counselors were on hand Friday.

The district’s Crisis Team will be at the school on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car was pulled from the Neuse River around 11:00 A.M.
Emergency crews pull car from Neuse River
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio

Latest News

Governor Cooper to give State of the State Address Monday Night
First Alert Forecast for Monday, March 6th 5AM
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Suspect leads law enforcement on multi-county chase
Traffic stop discovered firearms and drugs processions in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies arrest men on drugs, weapons charges