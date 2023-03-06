Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler Weather Coming!

70s come to an end Tuesday
First Alert Forecast for Monday, March 6th 5AM
By Zach Holder
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Enjoy the 70s and sunshine while we have them together. A cold front arrives on Tuesday through the middle of the day to bring in cooler weather for at least the next week. Most of us should still hit the 70s Tuesday before winds switch and temperatures cool. Expect windy conditions with and behind the front making for rough waters on the sounds and ocean.

Sunshine sticks around even with the cooler air in place. Mornings will be the most uncomfortable as temperatures fall into the 30s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Protect any plants you’ve already put in the ground even without a freeze in the forecast. Wind may keep us safe from frost Wednesday morning, but expect it to form Thursday and Friday. Highs get into the 50s for the rest of the week.

Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Friday as a developing low brings the chance of rain and showers into Saturday morning. A few more showers are possible through the weekend. Cool weather may stick around for much of next week.

Monday Night

Clear skies. Low 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 75F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Wednesday

Generally sunny. High around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny skies. High 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car was pulled from the Neuse River around 11:00 A.M.
Emergency crews pull car from Neuse River
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase
Traffic stop discovered firearms and drugs processions in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies arrest men on drugs, weapons charges
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say
The playoff pairings for the 2018 football playoffs have been released. (Source: NCHSAA)
NCHSAA announces state basketball championship times and locations

Latest News

Running race helping Dare Challenge
Faith-based fitness group invites people to run for “Dare Challenge”
The fire broke out shortly after 11:00 a.m. Monday.
Multiple fire departments battle Wayne County fire
Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament
Eastern Carolina is fishing for scholarships
New Bern fire truck pull
New Bern Fire-Rescue firetruck pull & open house Saturday