Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler Weather Coming!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Enjoy the 70s and sunshine while we have them together. A cold front arrives on Tuesday through the middle of the day to bring in cooler weather for at least the next week. Most of us should still hit the 70s Tuesday before winds switch and temperatures cool. Expect windy conditions with and behind the front making for rough waters on the sounds and ocean.

Sunshine sticks around even with the cooler air in place. Mornings will be the most uncomfortable as temperatures fall into the 30s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Protect any plants you’ve already put in the ground even without a freeze in the forecast. Wind may keep us safe from frost Wednesday morning, but expect it to form Thursday and Friday. Highs get into the 50s for the rest of the week.

Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Friday as a developing low brings the chance of rain and showers into Saturday morning. A few more showers are possible through the weekend. Cool weather may stick around for much of next week.

Monday Night

Clear skies. Low 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 75F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Wednesday

Generally sunny. High around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny skies. High 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

