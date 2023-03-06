Greenville man killed in head-on crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has died after police said his car hit a pickup truck head-on this weekend.

The crash happened just before 11:00 p.m. Friday near Red Banks Road and Charles Boulevard.

Officers say Deshay Dunn was heading east on Red Banks Road and went left of center and collided with the SUV which was heading west.

The 23-year-old Dunn died in the crash while two passengers in the pickup truck were taken to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they continue to investigate the deadly mishap.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.