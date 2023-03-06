Advertise With Us
Governor Cooper to give State of the State Address Monday Night

(Governor Roy Cooper)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper is set to give the State of the State address in Raleigh on Monday night.

This is Cooper’s fourth, and likely final, State of the State address.

In previous addresses, Cooper has tried push for bills to be passed by the republican-controlled legislature.

The speech will begin when Cooper enters the house chamber and is expected to last around 40 minutes.

Live broadcasts of the speech will begin at 7:01 p.m. and will air both on television and online at pbsnc.org

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will give the republican response following Cooper’s State of the State address.

Robinson, who also serves as the president of the North Carolina senate said quote ”it is my honor to represent republicans in the upcoming response to Governor Cooper’s State of the State address. I look forward to highlighting the great work we have done for the people of North Carolina, and the vision we have moving forward” end quote.

Robinson has also made statements ,in the past, suggesting that he may put in a bid to run for governor in 2024.

