Edgecombe County deputies arrest men on drugs, weapons charges

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug And Firearm Arrest In Edgecombe County
By Alyssa Hefner and WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in the East have arrested several men on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop.

A gray Nissan Versa was stopped on March 5th due to multiple vehicle violations. According to the Edgecombe County Sheriffs during the stop one of the men made a sudden movement, causing the sound of metal hitting metal to be heard by one of the Deputies

One of the men was detained and a firearm was found behind him under the back seat cushion.

After discovering the first firearm deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and a second firearm was found in the trunk, according to deputies that firearm was stolen from Rocky Mount.

They also found multiple multiple bags of marijuana and OxyContin pills.

Tequavius D. Hopkins was given a citation for driving with a revoked license and was charged with possession of a firearm by felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Deairius Hyman was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possess of marijuana up to 1/2 oz.

James Jordan III was charged with trafficking, opium or heroin by possess and transportation as well as possess of marijuana up to 1/2 oz..

Shaikevyis Hopkins was charged with carrying concealed weapons and posses of marijuana less than 1/2.

NCEL 03-05-2023
