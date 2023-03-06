Father wants death penalty for man accused of killing son & ex-wife

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is speaking out, days after his son and ex-wife were found murdered in their Onslow County home.

Audrey White, and her 14-year-old son, Ardrie, were shot to death early Friday on Adagio Trail which is east of Richlands.

Deputies say the 40-year-old woman’s financé, Christopher Kornegay, Jr., was found in the roadway with a gun. He has been charged with two counts of murder.

“I want him to get the death penalty, I already told the detective or whatever,” said Dexter White, the child’s father. “He’s gotta go. There’s no forgiveness.”

Deputies say there was a history of domestic violence-related issues at the home and the murders appear to be related.

The father said neither his son nor his ex-wife ever opened up about any violence within the home.

“They argued sometimes, and stuff like that but I always asked Ardrie if he had done anything to you and they would say no,” said White. “He really didn’t like Chris.”

An impromptu memorial continues to grow outside of the murder scene.

The teen was an 8th grader at Trexler Middle School who loved to play online games with his father. White, who lives in Georgia, said every day after school he would see his son’s gamer tag pop up on his television screen.

“When he gets home from school he would try to get some gaming in before his mom comes home for a couple minutes or whatever but like, Friday, I didn’t see it come up,” said White.

Kornegay went before a judge Friday afternoon who ordered him held without bond.

