Faith-based fitness group invites people to run for “Dare Challenge”

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Running is no easy feat, and neither is daring to make a change, but a men’s ministry group called F3 Washington is asking people to step out of their comfort zones and help those recovering from substance abuse.

The Exodus Run is a fundraiser that will go to Dare Challenge, a nonprofit, eight to 10-month substance abuse recovery program. It’s Christian based and free of charge to those looking to make a change in their life. In the studio on behalf of F3 Washington member, Brian War, and Kodie Oliver, a “Dare challenge” graduate came to Greenville to speak about the non-profit and the inspiration behind creating the race.

Dr. Brian Ward, formally associated with Eastern Pines Dental, is a member of the F3 Washington group. The group meets to work out, discuss faith, and find ways to help those in the community, as F3 stands for faith, fellowship, and fitness.

Ward said one member brought up how frequently words like suicide, depression, and drug use were heard in households. From there, they found Dare Challenge and created the Exodus 5k/10k fundraiser.

All the money will go towards those in completing the Dare Challenge and those who will in the future. Kodie Oliver is a staff member who graduated from the program last May. He says his addiction to drugs started at an early age, and one day when he had no other choice, he sat down in his jail and said a prayer.

Oliver says the next day, his lawyer shared the Dare Challenge with him. The Edenton native traveled to Dare County, completed the program, and now helps others there.

To register for the Exodus Run, click here. The race is on April 8, at Mac Hodges Park, also known as Festival Park in Washington. Whether you run or not, a community breakfast will be hosted by the Haw Branch Church of Christ.

If you would like to get in contact with Dare Challenge, their phone number is 252-473-6462.

