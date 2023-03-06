ECU football players Mitchell, C.J. Johnson at NFL Combine this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU running back Keaton Mitchell ran at the NFL Draft combine this afternoon in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Keaton ran a listed online 4.37 second 40-yard dash, 1.48 10-yard dash, 38″ vertical, and a 10 foot 6 inch broad jump. He is ranked as the 17th best running back at the combine and graded a 72. His prospect rating is 5.87 according to the NFL website. Listed as back up or special teams prospect.

C.J. did not perform due to an achilles injury. He did give an interview.

ECU told us this week they will be providing information about their pro day soon.

The NFL Draft is April 27-29th in Kansas City, Missouri.

