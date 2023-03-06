Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU football players Mitchell, C.J. Johnson at NFL Combine this weekend

Mitchell runs 4.37 second 40-yard dash
Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American
Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU running back Keaton Mitchell ran at the NFL Draft combine this afternoon in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Keaton ran a listed online 4.37 second 40-yard dash, 1.48 10-yard dash, 38″ vertical, and a 10 foot 6 inch broad jump. He is ranked as the 17th best running back at the combine and graded a 72. His prospect rating is 5.87 according to the NFL website. Listed as back up or special teams prospect.

C.J. did not perform due to an achilles injury. He did give an interview.

CJ Johnson Interview

ECU told us this week they will be providing information about their pro day soon.

The NFL Draft is April 27-29th in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car was pulled from the Neuse River around 11:00 A.M.
Emergency crews pull car from Neuse River
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering
Brian Campbell, Mary Bannister-Campbell, Joshua Winslow
Trio busted after Craven County drug raid
James Lanier was shot and killed last Friday by Wallace police
Family of man killed by Wallace police seek justice during prayer vigil

Latest News

ECU baseball opens LeClair Classic with huge win over Indiana
9th ranked ECU baseball topples Georgetown
The playoff pairings for the 2018 football playoffs have been released. (Source: NCHSAA)
NCHSAA announces state basketball championship times and locations
ECU women rally to top UCF
Farmville Central grad Joyner, Coach McNeill and Danae McNeal earn major AAC postseason honors
Farmville Central boys edge Goldsboro to win fifth straight regional title
Farmville Central boys edge Goldsboro to win fifth straight regional title