Construction fraud suspect nabbed by Beaufort police; more victims possible

John Bragg II(Beaufort police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for more victims in a construction fraud case after a Beaufort man was arrested on Saturday.

Beaufort police say John Bragg II, who also goes by John Heliher, was wanted in Indiana, West Virginia, and Florida.

Police said the man has an extensive criminal history of fraud and has been living in Beaufort for about three months, working in the construction trade under the name of John Keliher.

Inside the man’s Ann Street apartment, police say they found evidence connecting him to crimes in Indiana and West Virginia, as well as frauds committed in Beaufort.

So far, they have located three victims where Bragg had contracts to do work, received deposits, and not performed any work or materials.

If you might be a victim, you should call Beaufort police at 252-728-4561.

