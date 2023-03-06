Advertise With Us
9th ranked ECU baseball topples Georgetown

ECU 11, Georgetown 2
ECU baseball opens LeClair Classic with huge win over Indiana
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball got up early and put up a big 8th inning to topple Georgetown 11-2 on Sunday night to close the Keith LeClair Classic.

Starter Josh Grosz struck out a career-high 10, in five scoreless, hitless innings.

Justin Wilcoxen went 3-for-4 and scored a run. Josh Moylan had a clutch grand slam.

It was 3-2 until the 8th. ECU scored eight runs on four hits and a pair of Hoya errors.

ECU faces Queens University in Kannapolis on Tuesday at 6 PM.

