9th ranked ECU baseball topples Georgetown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball got up early and put up a big 8th inning to topple Georgetown 11-2 on Sunday night to close the Keith LeClair Classic.

Starter Josh Grosz struck out a career-high 10, in five scoreless, hitless innings.

Dialed in and Dealing 🤟🏴‍☠️@joshgrosz2 has 10 K's thru 4 pic.twitter.com/DCf9BksE8z — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 5, 2023

Justin Wilcoxen went 3-for-4 and scored a run. Josh Moylan had a clutch grand slam.

GOODBYE GRANDSLAM@josh_moylan20 breaks this one wide open in the 8th pic.twitter.com/UUxZiHsCcl — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 5, 2023

It was 3-2 until the 8th. ECU scored eight runs on four hits and a pair of Hoya errors.

ECU faces Queens University in Kannapolis on Tuesday at 6 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.