Virginia Tech knocks out Duke women in the ACC Tournament semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Georgia Amoore scored 24 points and eighth-ranked Virginia Tech advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game for the first time in program history with a 58-37 victory over No. 13 Duke.

ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Hokies, who won their 10th straight game. Virginia Tech will face unranked Louisville, which knocked off top-seeded and No. 10 ranked Notre Dame 64-38 in other semifinal game at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Elizabeth Balogun had nine points for Duke.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.