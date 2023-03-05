Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Virginia Tech knocks out Duke women in the ACC Tournament semifinals

#8 Virginia Tech 58, #13 Duke 37
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Georgia Amoore scored 24 points and eighth-ranked Virginia Tech advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game for the first time in program history with a 58-37 victory over No. 13 Duke.

ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Hokies, who won their 10th straight game. Virginia Tech will face unranked Louisville, which knocked off top-seeded and No. 10 ranked Notre Dame 64-38 in other semifinal game at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Elizabeth Balogun had nine points for Duke.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Kornegay
DEPUTIES: Man kills fiancee and her teenage son in Onslow County
Patricia Graham is being charged with simple assault.
Lenoir County teacher being charged after video shows her hitting student multiple times
Brian Campbell, Mary Bannister-Campbell, Joshua Winslow
Trio busted after Craven County drug raid
Lori Hines
Greenville woman charged in Beaufort County burglaries
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts

Latest News

North Pitt Girls finish region runner up
Seaforth girls top North Pitt in 2A East Regional basketball final
Duke beats North Carolina, Heels NCAA tournament hopes on thin ice
ECU baseball opens LeClair Classic with huge win over Indiana
ECU baseball opens LeClair Classic with huge win over Indiana
ECU blasts Indiana
ECU baseball opens LeClair Classic with huge win over Indiana