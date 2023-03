Seaforth girls top North Pitt in 2A East Regional basketball final

GARNER, N.C. (WITN) - The North Pitt girls finished as regional runner-up on Saturday falling to Seaforth 53-41.

The Panthers got in a hole early and couldn’t climb out as the Hawks built up a big second half lead.

Women’s regional finals scores:

1A East | Falls Lake Academy vs. Chatham Charter (51-56 Chatham Charter Wins)

1A West | Bishop McGuinness vs. Robbinsville (41-30 Bishop McGuiness Wins)

2A East | North Pitt vs. Seaforth (Seaforth Wins 53-41)

2A West | Salisbury vs. East Burke (43-37 Salisbury Wins)

3A East | Rocky Mount vs. Cape Fear (57-50 Rocky Mount Wins)

3A West | West Rowan vs. East Lincoln (49-42 West Rowan Wins)

4A East | Hillside vs. Panther Creek (55-61 Panther Creek Wins)

4A West | Lake Norman vs. Charlotte Catholic (60-54 Lake Norman Wins)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.