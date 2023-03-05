Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Calm and quiet conditions expected today as high pressure stick arounds

Warm temperatures continue today
First Alert Forecast For March 5, 2023
By Russell James
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More sunshine and 60s arrive for Sunday afternoon with a nice southeasterly flow across the region.

We start another warming trend Monday and Tuesday as southerly winds increase. A strong cold front is expected mid-week to send highs into the 50s/60s. Not much warmth at the end of the 8 day with highs in the 50s and overnight temperatures falling to near freezing. Get ready to protect any plants. Cold weather may continue into next week too.

Sunday

Patchy frost. Sunny. High around 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny skies. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

