Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

NCHSAA announces state basketball championship times and locations

Farmville Central to play Saturday at 2:30 PM at UNC
The playoff pairings for the 2018 football playoffs have been released. (Source: NCHSAA)
The playoff pairings for the 2018 football playoffs have been released. (Source: NCHSAA)(North Carolina High School Athletic Assocation)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA put out the state times and locations for the championship games on Saturday March 11th on Sunday. According to the NCHSAA website:

Dean E. Smith Center (UNC Chapel Hill):

12Noon: 4A Girls | Panther Creek vs. Lake Norman

2:30pm: 2A Boys | Farmville Central vs. Reidsville

5:00pm: 2A Girls | Seaforth vs. Salisbury 

7:30pm: 4A Boys | Richmond Senior vs. Myers Park

Reynolds Coliseum (NC State):

12Noon: 1A Boys | Wilson Prep vs. Eastern Randolph

2:30pm: 3A Girls | Rocky Mount vs. West Rowan 

5:00pm: 1A Girls | Chatham Charter vs. Bishop McGuinness 

7:30pm: 3A Boys | Northwood vs. Central Cabarrus

The NCHSAA Basketball Press Conference is set for Tuesday, March 7th, 2023. The Press Conference will start with registration at 8:30am and Greetings at 9:30am.

Ticket information will be available for the General Public following the NCHSAA Basketball Press Conference March the 7th 2023.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car was pulled from the Neuse River around 11:00 A.M.
Emergency crews pull car from Neuse River
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering
Brian Campbell, Mary Bannister-Campbell, Joshua Winslow
Trio busted after Craven County drug raid
James Lanier was shot and killed last Friday by Wallace police
Family of man killed by Wallace police seek justice during prayer vigil

Latest News

ECU women rally to top UCF
Farmville Central grad Joyner, Coach McNeill and Danae McNeal earn major AAC postseason honors
Farmville Central boys edge Goldsboro to win fifth straight regional title
Farmville Central boys edge Goldsboro to win fifth straight regional title
Farmville Central tops Goldsboro to claim fifth straight regional title
Farmville Central boys edge Goldsboro to win fifth straight regional title
Seaforth girls top North Pitt in 2A East Regional basketball final