NCHSAA announces state basketball championship times and locations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA put out the state times and locations for the championship games on Saturday March 11th on Sunday. According to the NCHSAA website:

Dean E. Smith Center (UNC Chapel Hill):

12Noon: 4A Girls | Panther Creek vs. Lake Norman

2:30pm: 2A Boys | Farmville Central vs. Reidsville

5:00pm: 2A Girls | Seaforth vs. Salisbury

7:30pm: 4A Boys | Richmond Senior vs. Myers Park

Reynolds Coliseum (NC State):

12Noon: 1A Boys | Wilson Prep vs. Eastern Randolph

2:30pm: 3A Girls | Rocky Mount vs. West Rowan

5:00pm: 1A Girls | Chatham Charter vs. Bishop McGuinness

7:30pm: 3A Boys | Northwood vs. Central Cabarrus

The NCHSAA Basketball Press Conference is set for Tuesday, March 7th, 2023. The Press Conference will start with registration at 8:30am and Greetings at 9:30am.

Ticket information will be available for the General Public following the NCHSAA Basketball Press Conference March the 7th 2023.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.