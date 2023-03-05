Farmville Central grad Joyner, Coach McNeill and Danae McNeal earn major AAC postseason honors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A number of the American Athletic Conference postseason awards went to ECU on Sunday as Kim McNeill earned Coach of the Year, Farmville Central graduate Amiya Joyner named Freshman of the Year, and Danae McNeal earned multiple awards.

McNeal named both Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player. She was either Player of the Week or Honor Roll many times thoughout the season for the Pirates. The Pirates were picked 11th in the AAC preseason poll and ended up coming in 3rd place in the conference.

Coming off of an injury hampered 2021-22 season, McNeal averaged 18.2 points per game and went from 24 steals to 87, 13 assists to 44, 38 rebounds to 88 and boosted her foul shooting from 62.5 percent to 84.4 percent according to ECU Athletics.

The Farmville native Joyner set an ECU freshman record with 13 double-doubles. She set the program’s freshman rebounding record with 249 rebounds. According to ECU the previous record was set by Marcia Girven 45 years ago at 205. Joyner also put up the fourth most points (293) and tied the third most blocks (41) by a freshman in program history. Joyner also named Third-Team All-Conference and All-Freshman team.

Coach McNeill has done what she said she would do and flipped the program to a winning season going 20-9. They were picked to finish 11th in the preseason poll. The Pirates came in 3rd place in the conference.

The Pirates open the AAC Tournament on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST as they take on the winner of the game between Cincinnati and Tulane.

