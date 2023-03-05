Farmville Central boys edge Goldsboro to win fifth straight regional title

GARNER, N.C. (WITN) - A back-and-forth battle in the 2A East Regional final sees Farmville Central claim its fifth straight regional final beating Goldsboro 76-67.

The game was tight and both the Jaguars and the Cougars had leads in both the third and fourth quarters.

Farmville Central able to close, get a few basket lead, and make free throws to clinch the title.

“You know being a tougher basketball team. I thought today, in the second half, we were a tougher basketball team,” says Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford, “We might not have made every play correctly but we were tough. Toughness wins out a lot of times in games.”

“We knew adversity would come but we knew how to overcome it,” says Jaguars senior Jayden Pitt, “It feels good to win the regional finals, but we still got next week, so it’s back to the lab.”

“It feels good you know. When they made that run and went up 7 they started talking. Once we came back it was just like everything is just us,” says Jaguars senior Jah Short, “We are preparing for it you know. We are on a revenge tour right now.”

Farmville Central will face Reidsville in the state championship next Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum.

