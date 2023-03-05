Bertie boys fall to Wilson Prep in 1A East Regional final

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WITN) - A rocking crowd of Bertie fans had the Falcons inspired but they came up just short against Wilson Prep 61-57 in the 1A east regional final.

The Falcons had the lead much of the first half. Zy’Lee Bazemore hit a few baskets in a row in the second quarter to give them the 32-25 lead at the break.

Jahmar Jones had 26 points to lift the Tigers to the state finals.

Men’s basketball regional final results

A East | Bertie vs. Wilson Prep (57-61 Wilson Prep Wins)

1A West | Eastern Randolph vs. Bishop McGuinness (62-59 Eastern Randolph Wins)

2A East | Farmville Central vs. Goldsboro (76-67 Farmville Central)

2A West | Reidsville vs. Lincoln Charter (77-57 Reidsville Wins)

3A East | Northwood vs. E.E. Smith (37-31 Northwoods Wins)

3A West | Central Cabarrus vs. West Charlotte (78-51 Central Cabarrus Wins)

4A East | Richmond vs. Holly Springs (69-61 Richmond Wins)

4A West | Myers Park vs. North Mecklenburg (72-51 Myers Park Wins)

