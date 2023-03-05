Advertise With Us
Bertie boys fall to Wilson Prep in 1A East Regional final

Wilson Prep 61, Bertie 57
Bertie boys fall to Wilson Prep in 1A East Regional final
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WITN) - A rocking crowd of Bertie fans had the Falcons inspired but they came up just short against Wilson Prep 61-57 in the 1A east regional final.

The Falcons had the lead much of the first half. Zy’Lee Bazemore hit a few baskets in a row in the second quarter to give them the 32-25 lead at the break.

Jahmar Jones had 26 points to lift the Tigers to the state finals.

Men’s basketball regional final results

A East | Bertie vs. Wilson Prep (57-61 Wilson Prep Wins)

1A West | Eastern Randolph vs. Bishop McGuinness (62-59 Eastern Randolph Wins)

2A East | Farmville Central vs. Goldsboro (76-67 Farmville Central)

2A West | Reidsville vs. Lincoln Charter (77-57 Reidsville Wins)

3A East | Northwood vs. E.E. Smith (37-31 Northwoods Wins)

3A West | Central Cabarrus vs. West Charlotte (78-51 Central Cabarrus Wins)

4A East | Richmond vs. Holly Springs (69-61 Richmond Wins)

4A West | Myers Park vs. North Mecklenburg (72-51 Myers Park Wins)

