Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Great Weekend After A Windy Friday Night

Isolated strong storm possible Friday Night
First Alert Forecast for Friday, March 3rd
By Zach Holder
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wind has picked up on schedule! We’ve had wind gusts over 40 mph including a 46 mph wind gust in New Bern. Winds peak from midnight to 2 am and then slowly start to weaken through the day Saturday. Gusts up to 30 mph are still possible through lunch on Saturday. Until the winds shift behind the front, minor beach erosion and waves up to 9 feet are possible from North Topsail Beach up to the Outer Banks.

We’ve finally got a great weekend forecast! Temperatures should hit the 70s in some spots on Saturday despite a cooler airmass arriving. Temperatures fall closer to the 30s by Sunday morning. Patchy frost is possible across our northern counties near the state line. More sunshine and 60s arrive for Sunday afternoon.

We start another warming trend Monday and Tuesday as southerly winds increase. A strong cold front is expected mid-week to send highs into the 50s/60s. Not much warmth at the end of the 8 day with highs in the 50s and overnight temperatures falling to near freezing. Get ready to protect any plants. Cold weather may continue into next week too.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy and windy. Brief storm around midnight. Low 59F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Saturday

Sunny skies. High 71F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday

Patchy frost. Sunny. High around 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny skies. High 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Graham is being charged with simple assault.
Lenoir County teacher being charged after video shows her hitting student multiple times
Christopher Kornegay
DEPUTIES: Man kills fiancee and her teenage son in Onslow County
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Lori Hines
Greenville woman charged in Beaufort County burglaries
Restaurants in Eastern North Carolina are taking precautions to prevent the spread of a...
As new stomach bug spreads, Greenville restaurant owners say safety is always a priority

Latest News

James Lanier was shot and killed last Friday by Wallace police
Family of man killed by Wallace police seek justice during prayer vigil
Family of man killed by Wallace police seek justice during prayer vigil
Family of man killed by Wallace police seek justice during prayer vigil
The ‘season of yellow’ is back, the time of year most dread
The ‘season of yellow’ is back, the time of year most dread
Trio busted after Craven County drug raid