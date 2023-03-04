Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Windy conditions lasting through the afternoon

Warm temperatures continue today
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve finally got a great weekend forecast! Temperatures should hit the 70s in some spots on Saturday despite a cooler airmass arriving. Temperatures fall closer to the 30s by Sunday morning. Patchy frost is possible across our northern counties near the state line. More sunshine and 60s arrive for Sunday afternoon.

We start another warming trend Monday and Tuesday as southerly winds increase. A strong cold front is expected mid-week to send highs into the 50s/60s. Not much warmth at the end of the 8 day with highs in the 50s and overnight temperatures falling to near freezing. Get ready to protect any plants. Cold weather may continue into next week too.

Saturday

Sunny skies. High 70F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday

Patchy frost. Sunny. High around 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny skies. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

