Hornets fall to Magic

Banchero scores 31 for Magic
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3)...
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) and forward Brandon Ingram, right, and guard Josh Richardson (2) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) - Paolo Banchero scored 31 points and finally got a couple shots to fall from long range to help the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 117-106 on Friday night.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft was 1 of 33 on 3-point attempts in February and started this month 0 for 2 before going 2 of 6 from against the Hornets.

It was his first game with multiple 3s since Jan. 30. Cole Anthony had 16 points and Jalen Suggs added 15 off the bench for the Magic.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 29 points and Terry Rozier added 22 for the Hornets, who lost their second straight since LaMelo Ball went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

