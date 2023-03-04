Hornets fall to Magic

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) - Paolo Banchero scored 31 points and finally got a couple shots to fall from long range to help the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 117-106 on Friday night.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft was 1 of 33 on 3-point attempts in February and started this month 0 for 2 before going 2 of 6 from against the Hornets.

It was his first game with multiple 3s since Jan. 30. Cole Anthony had 16 points and Jalen Suggs added 15 off the bench for the Magic.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 29 points and Terry Rozier added 22 for the Hornets, who lost their second straight since LaMelo Ball went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

