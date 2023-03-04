Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Family of man killed by Wallace police seek justice during prayer vigil

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -Family and friends of James Lanier gathered Friday night in Wallace for a prayer vigil full of pain.

Lanier was killed exactly a week ago authorities say, by a Wallace police officer right outside of Express Mini Market after they say a call came in from the store owner about Lanier being naked and disturbing customers inside.

Lanier’s sister, Yamaneka Brice says, “For this to happen to an unarmed and naked man, where was the threat?” Brice said.

Shortly after police got there, the owner said Lanier charged at the officer, who allegedly tased the 34-year-old first. Moments later, the owner said three shots rang out.

“Come on man, regardless of the situation we have to do better,” Brice said.

Many spoke on Lanier’s behalf during the vigil, most notably Brice who says her brother didn’t deserve to die because he dealt with mental health issues.

“Life happens, but he was a good person at heart,” Brice said. “He had good character, it’s just unfortunate that he also had mental health issues.”

Brice says it took the Wallace police chief four days to give their family any information about the shooting, which Duplin County NAACP president Nicholas Green says is unacceptable.

“We definitely need that video released as soon as it’s available to be released,” Green said. “This family needs peace.”

And despite no answers, Lanier’s family remains strong in his memory.

The SBI has been called in to help with Lanier’s death, but the family says they’re calling for District Attorney Ernie Lee to release body and store camera footage from that night when the investigation is over.

We’ve reached out to Wallace police since the shooting happened, but have not gotten any answers.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Graham is being charged with simple assault.
Lenoir County teacher being charged after video shows her hitting student multiple times
Carson Sanders
Greenville fire chief suspended days before he quit
Onslow County Sheriff's Office arrested Dakota Cowan and Travis Foy
Two men arrested after four stolen vehicles found at same location
Fatal Crash
One person dead after fatal crash in Goldsboro
Restaurants in Eastern North Carolina are taking precautions to prevent the spread of a...
As new stomach bug spreads, Greenville restaurant owners say safety is always a priority

Latest News

Family of man killed by Wallace police seek justice during prayer vigil
Family of man killed by Wallace police seek justice during prayer vigil
The ‘season of yellow’ is back, the time of year most dread
The ‘season of yellow’ is back, the time of year most dread
Trio busted after Craven County drug raid
Goldsboro man charged with death of 4-year-old girl