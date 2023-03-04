Emergency crews pull car from Neuse River
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews in one Eastern Carolina county were seen this morning removing a car from the Neuse River.
The car was towed from the Spring Garden Boat Ramp on Northwest Craven Middle School Road in Craven County around 11:00 A.M.
Two bodies were pulled from the river after a car was pulled from the water in November.
WITN has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.