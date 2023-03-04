Emergency crews pull car from Neuse River

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews in one Eastern Carolina county were seen this morning removing a car from the Neuse River.

The car was towed from the Spring Garden Boat Ramp on Northwest Craven Middle School Road in Craven County around 11:00 A.M.

Two bodies were pulled from the river after a car was pulled from the water in November.

WITN has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

