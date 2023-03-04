ECU baseball opens LeClair Classic with huge win over Indiana

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The #9 ECU baseball team bounced back from a mid-week loss in a big way Friday night beating Indiana 17-4 to open the Keith LeClair Classic in Greenville.

The Pirates got a huge day at the dish from Jacob Starling who drove in six runs with a three-run homer and a three-run double.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Justin Wilcoxen both hit homers as well.

The Pirates got a quality start from Trey Yesavage on the hill. Yesavage went 6 innings, allowed just one run on 4 hits with 11 strikeouts. He is now 1-0 this season.

The Pirates improve to 6-2. They will take on Long Beach State on Saturday at 4:30 PM. LBSU beat Georgetown in their game Friday 18-3.

