Water to be temporarily shut off in parts of Ayden Friday

(Contributed)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Residents in Ayden will experience a planned water outage Friday afternoon.

The town will shut off water access for customers on Lee Street, between Ormond Street and Thad Little Road.

Kennedy Estates and the King and Queen neighborhood will also be affected.

The outage is happening because of the installation of an isolation valve on a main.

It will last two to three hours beginning at 3:00 p.m.

