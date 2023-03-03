Vigil tonight for man killed by Wallace police officer

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man shot and killed by a Wallace police officer a week ago, along with the Duplin County NAACP, will hold a vigil tonight seeking answers in his death.

James Lanier was killed in the parking lot of the Express Mini Mart on North Norwood Street around 11:00 p.m. on February 24th. The SBI is investigating the shooting, but no details have been released by police as to what led up to the shooting.

The owner of the store told WITN that his employees said the 34-year-old Lanier came into the store naked and was bothering customers. After police arrived, the owner said Lanier charged at the officer who first tased the man. The employee told the owner they then heard three shots.

The NAACP said the vigil will be tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the shooting scene.

