Trio busted after Craven County drug raid

Brian Campbell, Mary Bannister-Campbell, Joshua Winslow
Brian Campbell, Mary Bannister-Campbell, Joshua Winslow(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county said three fugitives from Virginia have been arrested for drug charges.

Craven County deputies, along with New Bern police, raided a mobile home on Antioch Road Thursday.

There they found heroin/fentanyl, meth, more than $15,000 in cash, an AK-47 rifle, and items used for the sale and distribution of drugs.

Three people who lived in the trailer were arrested.

Brian Campbell, 33, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substance, felony maintaining a residence for sell of heroin, and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mary Louise Bannister-Campbell, 31, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Joshua Winslow, 33, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say all three people had parole violations in Virginia and are being held without bond so they can be returned to Virginia.

