Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

The ‘season of yellow’ is back, the time of year most dread

Allergy season is here a little earlier than expected with temperatures rising
The ‘season of yellow’ is back, the time of year most dread
By Merit Morgan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ‘yellow dust’, or as some may know it, ‘devil’s dust’ is making its way in.

Kathryn Frazier, one Greenville resident says, “Pollen is awful. When it rains, you can see puddles of pollen and it definitely is a big problem for people with allergies.”

This year, it’s ahead of schedule.

“Due to the global warming, we are starting to see the seasons now earlier than before so probably by the end of January, you start to get the pollens. The tree pollens,” says Allergy Partners of Eastern Carolina Allergist, Sherif Taha.

Taha says it’s best to be proactive and prepared. “Start your allergy medicine early enough. A week or two before the season starts. That will kind of abort bad breaks of allergies during the season.”

That medicine can provide some relief from symptoms.

“Runnies, stuffies, sneeze, itch, postnasal drip, itchy and watery eyes, sinus pressure, headaches, If you’re feeling fatigue, cough, wheezing, shortness of breath,” Taha told WITN.

When going out into the pollen wonderland, Taha also encourages everyone to plan outdoor activities around it.

“The pollens peak in the morning from dawn until noon so, if you do any outdoor activities, try to postpone that to the afternoon or the evening. If you are staying indoors, close the windows and turn the air conditioner on.”

Health experts say it’s important everyone knows the difference between allergies and a common cold. The symptoms are similar, but a cold can more than likely involve a fever, and body aches, and doesn’t last as long as allergies.

If you are experiencing common allergy symptoms for more than three months, experts say to go to the doctor immediately.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Graham is being charged with simple assault.
Lenoir County teacher being charged after video shows her hitting student multiple times
Carson Sanders
Greenville fire chief suspended days before he quit
Onslow County Sheriff's Office arrested Dakota Cowan and Travis Foy
Two men arrested after four stolen vehicles found at same location
Fatal Crash
One person dead after fatal crash in Goldsboro
Restaurants in Eastern North Carolina are taking precautions to prevent the spread of a...
As new stomach bug spreads, Greenville restaurant owners say safety is always a priority

Latest News

The ‘season of yellow’ is back, the time of year most dread
The ‘season of yellow’ is back, the time of year most dread
Trio busted after Craven County drug raid
Goldsboro man charged with death of 4-year-old girl
Vigil tonight for man killed by Wallace police officer
Man pleads guilty to 2020 shooting death and assault in Onslow County