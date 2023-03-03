Report shows school violence increases across the state

BAYBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction reports significant increases in acts of violence in schools.

New Data shows a significant increase in school violence across the state last school year.

Acts of student misconduct, violence, and crime have more than doubled throughout most of the state school districts and that trend is reflected throughout parts of the east.

The State Department of Instruction’s School Crime Rates Consolidated Data Report shows for the 2021-2022 school year Pitt County Schools had 197 acts of violence, Craven County had 81, Carteret County had 38, Onslow County had 78, and Pamlico had 20.

Students spent part of 2020-2021 school year virtually in certain counties. During that year Pitt County reported just 32 acts of violence, Craven County reported 19, Carteret reported 16, Onslow County reported 18, and Pamlico County schools reported just one violent act.

“It is a little bit scary,” said Pamlico County Middle School principal Becky Landsche.

“My husband is a law enforcement officer, so he’s always telling me to be prepared. It’s not if it happens it could be when it happens,” added Pamlico Middle teacher, Katie Brown.

“I mean I crack down on that. You nip that in the bud at this age because when they get older right that escalation of force gets worse and worse and worse. Some of these children might not have a good view of law enforcement and I see it as my responsibility kind of to just shift that perspective right we’re all people you know we value each and every one of them I want them to see that in me because it is true,” said newly added Pamlico County School resource officer, Mark Angelo.

Recent acts of violence include a stabbing at Northside high school in Jacksonville last school semester, and a gun being reported in a Roanoke Rapids school.

NCDPI says $74.1 million in school safety grants has been awarded to 200 school districts and charters across the state by the Center for Safer Schools.

Additionally, a $17 million federal grant to NCDPI will help 15 school districts increase the number and diversity of mental health service providers in high-needs schools.

