Ocracoke spring ferry schedule starting Tuesday

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - With spring coming soon, the Ferry System is adding more departures for three popular routes.

On Tuesday, the Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry will be increasing its number of departures from 28 to 36. This will run until April 4 when it will be increased again until the full summer schedule on May 16.

The schedule, effective Tuesday, will be as follows:

Hatteras to Ocracoke: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m., midnight.

Ocracoke to Hatteras: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 10:30 p.m., midnight.

On March 14, the Ocracoke-Cedar Island and Ocracoke-Swan Quarter routes will increase from two to three daily departures from each terminal. It will remain this way until May 16 with the summer schedule.

The schedules, effective March 14, will be as follows:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

For a complete ferry schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.