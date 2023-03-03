As new stomach bug spreads, Greenville restaurant owners say safety is always a priority

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a stomach bug that’s resistant to drugs. It’s called Shigella and can be spread through contaminated food and surfaces.

Restaurant owners here in the east say being careful about how they handle food is always at the forefront of their minds, but now it’s even more so after the CDC warning.

Ryan Griffin, Nash Owner/Operator says “Safety is always important, and stuff happens, it just won’t happen here.”

Andrew Kirchner, Blackened Kraken Owner Operator says, “Making sure employees always wash their hands if they leave the kitchen, and always are wearing gloves, making sure if anyone has symptoms or are sick, that they stay home for the day.”

Griffin says, “We definitely have done a lot more of wiping down the surfaces.”

Shigella can be spread through contaminated food and surfaces causing symptoms like diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever for seven days or more according to the CDC.

There are no cases of it confirmed in our state yet, but the CDC is warning everyone to be careful.

Kirchner says, “It’s very important. Public safety is our first goal in running a restaurant so it’s very important to make sure that the food we put out there is very safe for our customer’s consumption.”

Along with being spread through food contamination and surfaces, Shigella can also be spread through sex, according to the CDC.

