Man pleads guilty to 2020 shooting death and assault in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A plea deal was reached on Friday in an Onslow County shooting where one man was killed and another wounded.

Thomas McCaskill pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of Jason Pena and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury for the shooting of Michael Augustus.

McCaskill also pleaded guilty to attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened June 10, 2020, at a home on Hines Farm Road outside of Jacksonville.

As part of the plea arrangement, McCaskill would be sentenced to a maximum of just under 15 years in state prison on all the charges. The judge also ordered him to testify truthfully, if needed, in co-defendant Khalil Savage’s trial.

