Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Man pleads guilty to 2020 shooting death and assault in Onslow County

Thomas McCaskill
Thomas McCaskill(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A plea deal was reached on Friday in an Onslow County shooting where one man was killed and another wounded.

Thomas McCaskill pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of Jason Pena and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury for the shooting of Michael Augustus.

McCaskill also pleaded guilty to attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened June 10, 2020, at a home on Hines Farm Road outside of Jacksonville.

As part of the plea arrangement, McCaskill would be sentenced to a maximum of just under 15 years in state prison on all the charges. The judge also ordered him to testify truthfully, if needed, in co-defendant Khalil Savage’s trial.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Graham is being charged with simple assault.
Lenoir County teacher being charged after video shows her hitting student multiple times
Carson Sanders
Greenville fire chief suspended days before he quit
Onslow County Sheriff's Office arrested Dakota Cowan and Travis Foy
Two men arrested after four stolen vehicles found at same location
Fatal Crash
One person dead after fatal crash in Goldsboro
Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple students sent home due to illness after eating candy, school says

Latest News

Christopher Kornegay
Deputies charge man with murder of woman & teen in Onslow County
Public Asked to Report Hellbender and Mudpuppy Sightings
Public asked to report hellbender and mudpuppy sightings
Ocracoke spring ferry schedule starting Tuesday
Elizabeth City State University
ESCU and PSA Airlines deepen partnership, $30,000 for scholarships and events