Kinston receives grant for flood mitigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The City of Kinston is getting funding to help with flood mitigation in one part of town.

A $2 million grant was awarded to Kinston for phase one of a construction project along the Adkin Branch near Doctors Drive.

The area has been known to flood during hard rains and hurricanes.

The money was given by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund through the North Carolina General Assembly.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy says, “It’s a lot of money and we are looking to get some more. We are looking forward to put a good plan in place. We are looking to put something in place to reduce flooding and it has been a priority of mine to do so.”

The grant money goes to protect and restore floodplains and wetlands for the purpose of reducing flooding, improving water quality and restoring wildlife habitat.

