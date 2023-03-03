Advertise With Us
Greenville woman charged in Beaufort County burglaries

Lori Hines
Lori Hines(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman is accused of breaking into a half dozen buildings in Beaufort County.

Deputies in Pitt County arrested Lori Hines on Thursday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in December and January they began getting reports of buildings broken into in the Bonnerton area of Aurora.

The 50-year-old Hines was charged with six counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering and one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering.

The woman was released after posting a $50,000 unsecured bond.

