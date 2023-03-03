Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Cinnamon

Fur Baby Friday: Cinnamon
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has two puppies left of one litter, and one is named Cinnamon.

Cinnamon is a 3-month-old Pitt county special. Staff at the humane society thought she could be a Bulldog mix, but as she ages, she shows some lab features.

With her sweet and docile personality, this four-legged fur baby has become a staff favorite. Amanda Parmelee, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina president, says she loves a good nap, snuggles, and is very photogenic, however, she still is a puppy.

You can meet Cinnamon by contacting the humane society through their website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Graham is being charged with simple assault.
Lenoir County teacher being charged after video shows her hitting student multiple times
Carson Sanders
Greenville fire chief suspended days before he quit
Onslow County Sheriff's Office arrested Dakota Cowan and Travis Foy
Two men arrested after four stolen vehicles found at same location
Fatal Crash
One person dead after fatal crash in Goldsboro
Restaurants in Eastern North Carolina are taking precautions to prevent the spread of a...
As new stomach bug spreads, Greenville restaurant owners say safety is always a priority

Latest News

fur baby friday
Fur Baby Friday: Cinnamon
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Cinnamon
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Cinnamon
Maraye Amanda First Ag Star Home-Grown Voice Talent Search features Greenville finalists
First Ag Star Home-Grown Voice Talent Search features Greenville finalists
Maraye Amanda First Ag Star Home-Grown Voice Talent Search features Greenville finalists
AG Star Finalist