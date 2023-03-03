Fur Baby Friday: Meet Cinnamon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has two puppies left of one litter, and one is named Cinnamon.

Cinnamon is a 3-month-old Pitt county special. Staff at the humane society thought she could be a Bulldog mix, but as she ages, she shows some lab features.

With her sweet and docile personality, this four-legged fur baby has become a staff favorite. Amanda Parmelee, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina president, says she loves a good nap, snuggles, and is very photogenic, however, she still is a puppy.

You can meet Cinnamon by contacting the humane society through their website.

