Free car seat safety check in Emerald Isle on Friday

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Emerald Isle can take advantage of a safety check Friday, to ensure that their little passengers are safe.

The car seat safety check will be conducted by Safe Kids North Carolina with certified technicians from area police and fire departments.

The event takes place at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation parking lot from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

