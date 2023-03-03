Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Free car seat safety check in Emerald Isle on Friday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Emerald Isle can take advantage of a safety check Friday, to ensure that their little passengers are safe.

The car seat safety check will be conducted by Safe Kids North Carolina with certified technicians from area police and fire departments.

The event takes place at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation parking lot from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Graham is being charged with simple assault.
Lenoir County teacher being charged after video shows her hitting student multiple times
Carson Sanders
Greenville fire chief suspended days before he quit
Onslow County Sheriff's Office arrested Dakota Cowan and Travis Foy
Two men arrested after four stolen vehicles found at same location
Fatal Crash
One person dead after fatal crash in Goldsboro
Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple students sent home due to illness after eating candy, school says

Latest News

SAVING GRACES: SMALL FRY
SAVING GRACES: SMALL FRY
Water to be temporarily shut off in parts of Ayden Friday
General Assembly reached Medicaid expansion agreement early Thursday morning.
State lawmakers express excitement about Medicaid expansion agreement
State lawmakers say agreement to expand Medicaid reached
State lawmakers say agreement to expand Medicaid reached