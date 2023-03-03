Fayetteville man sentenced to more than 19 years for child porn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A Fayetteville man is sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for production of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Michael Easley, made the announcement that 34-year-old David Autry was sentenced after pleading guilty to the charges back in October of 2021.

In his announcement, Easley says court documents show an undercover agent in New York was investigating child exploitation activity on the cellphone messaging application “Kik” on February 16, 2020.

The undercover agent joined a group on the app that was known to be joined by people who are sexually interested in children.

Officials say the agent created a fake post about a 9-year-old daughter.

That’s when authorities say Autry sent a private message to the undercover agent, asking for pictures or videos.

The undercover agent then asked Autry to send a picture of himself, his email address, and other social media, to them in which he did.

After he was identified through a subpoena, FBI agents found him at his job in Fayetteville and tried to execute a search warrant for his cell phone.

He denied having one and tried to leave for the bathroom.

When he turned around, the agents saw a black cell phone in his pocket and took it.

When Autry tried to wrestle it away from them, they took him down to the ground and handcuffed him. More a 100 files of child porn was found, including screenshots of his activity.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.

