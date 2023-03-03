Advertise With Us
ESCU and PSA Airlines deepen partnership, $30,000 for scholarships and events

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - PSA Airlines is giving Elizabeth City State University some big bucks.

The university’s aviation science program students will benefit through scholarships, future events, and testing fees for licensing.

PSA, a subsidiary of American Airlines, gifted the university $30,000.

The university said students can take part in PSA’s Cadet Program where they have the opportunity to apply for temporary positions that can equip them for future positions at American Airlines.

“It is our honor to welcome Elizabeth City State University as one of our first of several partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities Hispanic Serving Institutions,” said PSA Airlines’ Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Steve Jarrett. “At PSA, our commitment to Diversity and Inclusion helps us to create an environment that cares for our team members. We are confident that creating a pathway for students from underrepresented communities can help them to achieve their dream of a career in aviation.”

