Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Deputies charge man with murder of woman & teen in Onslow County

Christopher Kornegay
Christopher Kornegay(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars accused of murdering a woman and a teenager.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were checking out a disturbance at a home on Adagio Trail near Richlands when they found Christopher Kornegay, Jr., 31, standing in the roadway armed.

The man was arrested without issue.

Inside the home, deputies said they found a 40-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Work is being done to notify family before releasing their identities.

Kornegay was charged with two open counts of murder and has a first court appearance set for March 6th.

Deputies said there is a history of domestic violence-related issues at the home and that this case appears to be related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Graham is being charged with simple assault.
Lenoir County teacher being charged after video shows her hitting student multiple times
Carson Sanders
Greenville fire chief suspended days before he quit
Onslow County Sheriff's Office arrested Dakota Cowan and Travis Foy
Two men arrested after four stolen vehicles found at same location
Fatal Crash
One person dead after fatal crash in Goldsboro
Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple students sent home due to illness after eating candy, school says

Latest News

Ocracoke spring ferry schedule starting Tuesday
Elizabeth City State University
ESCU and PSA Airlines deepen partnership, $30,000 for scholarships and events
Fayetteville man sentenced to more than 19 years for child porn
SAVING GRACES: SMALL FRY
SAVING GRACES: SMALL FRY