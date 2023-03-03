Deputies charge man with murder of woman & teen in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars accused of murdering a woman and a teenager.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were checking out a disturbance at a home on Adagio Trail near Richlands when they found Christopher Kornegay, Jr., 31, standing in the roadway armed.

The man was arrested without issue.

Inside the home, deputies said they found a 40-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Work is being done to notify family before releasing their identities.

Kornegay was charged with two open counts of murder and has a first court appearance set for March 6th.

Deputies said there is a history of domestic violence-related issues at the home and that this case appears to be related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.