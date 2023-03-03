Bertie, Farmville Central boys and North Pitt girls aim to keep great seasons going on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA state basketball regional championships are Saturday. Bertie county boys are one of the teams vying for a place in the state finals.

The Falcons are set to face Wilson Prep at South Johnston at 3 PM on Saturday. Bertie is only in its second year with head coach Johnnie Rascoe Junior. As rough as it started, it is smooth now.

“We didn’t like it. We thought it was going to be bad and rough when he started checking us out at the old high school,” says Bertie senior Zy’Lee Bazemore, “We trusted the plan. We trusted the process.”

“This is only my second year here. First-year we went 9 and 15. The guys had to learn because they just weren’t high school basketball players. Because of the covid year before my first year last year,” says Bertie head coach Johnnie Rascoe Jr., “Over the summer, that kind of helped us grow a lot as a team. Learned how to win close ball games. Now you are seeing the effects of it.”

Bertie boys are 26 and 4.

The Farmville Central boys are 28 and 1. The 2A east finals are at South Garner high. Farmville Central boys face Goldsboro in the 1 vs 2 match-up. They played earlier this year with the Jaguars won 77-69. The teams are much different now than then, but the Jags are right where they prepared themselves to be.

“They know the expectations. No one liked losing in the state championship game last year. Our whole goal for this year was to hopefully get that back and hopefully erase that feeling but it doesn’t happen Saturday gets you there. Saturday is the biggest game of the year,” says Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford, “I’m sure they were banged up then. We were really banged up when we played them back in January. I like where we are at healthwise now. It’s going to be a dogfight. Neutral court, sold out already. I think it sold out in thirty minutes. I’m excited. I can’t wait to get there. We’re ready to lock horns with them.”

The North Pitt girls will also play at South Garner and meet up with Seaforth following the Farmville Central game. The Panthers are 27 and 2. They haven’t lost since falling to 4A Apex Friendship. In fact, North Pitt’s only two losses are to 4A schools. They have won 20 in a row but now is a chance to realize their big goals for the season.

“We just win. We just go out there and play,” says North Pitt junior Zamareya Jones, “We watch film of course. But we not really too stressed about it. We just go out there and play our game.”

“Any type of adversity that is thrown at them they find a way to overcome it. If things are not going right they don’t have any fear,” says North Pitt head coach Antwon Pittman, “That has grown since the beginning of the season.”

