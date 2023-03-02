Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Off and On Rain Through Friday Night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds and off/on-again showers continue overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures fall into the 50s before a warm front arrives to push temperatures into the 70s by Friday afternoon. Shower activity picks up a bit around sunrise Friday before we get a break through most of the afternoon. Day 1 of the LeClair Classic looks windy with a few showers possible.

Rain chances come to an end late Friday around midnight. It’s not a high chance, but there could be a strong storm or two from around 9 PM through midnight. Wind gusts over 60 mph are the main concern. Regardless of storms or no storms, it’ll be windy! Gradient wind gusts could hit or go over 40 mph. Wind continues into Saturday even as the sun returns.

The weekend forecast continues to look great! Sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs near 70° Saturday, dipping to the 60s on Sunday. Gusty NW winds on Saturday will relax on Sunday. Next week looks a little cooler than the past few weeks with highs generally in the 60s. We’re still expecting colder air to return through the middle of March. It doesn’t look like anything crazy but would bring a few more freezes/frosts to the area.

Thursday Night

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Friday

Cloudy. Morning showers and rain with off and on again showers through the evening. Brezzy before turning very windy overnight. High 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Saturday

Sunny. High 70F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday

A mainly sunny sky. High 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

