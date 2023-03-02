Washington softball recognizes program’s first coach and team, Pam Pack win softball and baseball games with Holmes

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington high softball program started in 1977. But it dawned on the program at the end of last season’s trip to the state final, for the first time in program history, that is quite a long time since it began.

A few members of the original Pam Pack team and their coach were honored at the softball season opener with a special moment planned.

“The sports, whether it is softball or some other sport, are really important,” says Washington softball’s first head coach Myra Pertiller, “For young women it has just taken so much time and effort to get them to where they are now.”

The Pam Pack softball field and program have grown by leaps and bounds since the first season decades ago.

“It’s awesome to see the improvements. I mean we were at the old high school when we played,” says inaugural team member Teri Andrews, “We were talking about earlier, we used Miss Pertiller’s car to drag the field before games, practices, and everything. We lined the field and everything.”

The first Pam Pack team is relieved that normal now is nothing like it used to be.

“That’s the way that it was,” says inaugural team member Carol Griffin, “The boys got all the support and the girls were second-class citizens. It’s thankfully not that way anymore.”

“We didn’t have those opportunities,” says inaugural team member Margie Kelder-Boyd, “Softball! We thought that was just awesome. Go out there and play softball we didn’t care that we had to drag the field.”

A special honor where Washington surprised coach Pertiller and her star player Teri Andrews, who will be recognized with their names on the team awards given at the end of the season going forward.

“Sports have such a great impact on young people,” says Pertiller, “It’s healthy. It helps mentally, it helps physically. They are rewarded in many ways now.”

A great start to what should be...

“We get to see our coach. That’s the best part,” said Andrews.

...a great softball season in Washington.

“You can’t stop,” says Pertiller, “You have got to keep pushing forward.”

The Pam Pack won their opening game 6-0 over Edenton Holmes. The baseball team also picked up a win over the Aces 9-5. They showed off their new scoreboard at the game.

