Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

StarLab Planetarium coming to Carteret Co. library system

Elementary students from Tiller School are learning STEM (science, technology, engineering, and...
Elementary students from Tiller School are learning STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) lessons in a fun way through StarLab – a portable, inflatable planetarium that uses a projector to display images on the inside of the dome.(Carteret County)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students in the East can have an out-of-this-world experience with StarLab and Carteret libraries.

The Carteret County Public Library System is hosting the StarLab mobile planetarium during March and April.

The planetarium is an inflatable dome you walk into and sit down to experience the universe. Students get the opportunity to learn about math, science, and technology to spark interest in the world around us and beyond.

“All of the children are excited about this program and StarLab will serve as a way to bring space right up close and personal,” said Dorothy Howell, library director for the Carteret County Public Library System. “This is a unique and exciting opportunity for all ages to learn about the moon, planets, stars, and other constellations.”

StarLab will begin at the Beaufort library branch March 2nd–10th. After the visit to the Beaufort library branch, StarLab will then take the tour of the county, heading to the Western Carteret library branch March 13th-24th, then visiting Newport Elementary School for students to view during school hours. StarLab will return to the Beaufort branch from April 10th-20th.

The library system said StarLab has limited seating capacity, 30-minute sessions, and sessions that will take place 12-5 p.m. throughout the day. No registrations are required, and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To view a full schedule of StarLab programs, visit www.carteretcountypubliclibrary.com.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Liquor sales are skyrocketing
North Carolina liquor sales are up and people in the East are concerned
Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple students sent home due to illness after eating candy, school says
Death investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Bertie County
Multiple law enforcement agencies address drug problem in ENC
Several law enforcement agencies address drug use problem in Eastern North Carolina
Chief Jeremy Roberts was sworn in Wednesday afternoon.
Aulander swears in new police chief after most of force quits

Latest News

The deal was announced this morning in Raleigh.
State lawmakers say agreement to expand Medicaid reached
Carson Sanders
Greenville fire chief suspended days before he quit
CarolinaEast Medical Center named among Newsweek’s world’s best hospitals
Onslow County Sheriff's Office arrested Dakota Cowan and Travis Foy
Two men arrested after four stolen vehicles found at same location