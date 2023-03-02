StarLab Planetarium coming to Carteret Co. library system

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students in the East can have an out-of-this-world experience with StarLab and Carteret libraries.

The Carteret County Public Library System is hosting the StarLab mobile planetarium during March and April.

The planetarium is an inflatable dome you walk into and sit down to experience the universe. Students get the opportunity to learn about math, science, and technology to spark interest in the world around us and beyond.

“All of the children are excited about this program and StarLab will serve as a way to bring space right up close and personal,” said Dorothy Howell, library director for the Carteret County Public Library System. “This is a unique and exciting opportunity for all ages to learn about the moon, planets, stars, and other constellations.”

StarLab will begin at the Beaufort library branch March 2nd–10th. After the visit to the Beaufort library branch, StarLab will then take the tour of the county, heading to the Western Carteret library branch March 13th-24th, then visiting Newport Elementary School for students to view during school hours. StarLab will return to the Beaufort branch from April 10th-20th.

The library system said StarLab has limited seating capacity, 30-minute sessions, and sessions that will take place 12-5 p.m. throughout the day. No registrations are required, and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To view a full schedule of StarLab programs, visit www.carteretcountypubliclibrary.com.

