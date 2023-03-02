Advertise With Us
SBI releases info on officer-involved shooting that killed Duplin County man

The shooting happened here Friday night.
The shooting happened here Friday night.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have finally released information on a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened last week in Duplin County.

The State Bureau of Investigation said James Lanier was shot & killed by a Wallace police officer in the parking lot of the Express Mini Mart on North Norwood Street.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Friday.

Initially, Wallace police only posted on social media that an officer-involved shooting had occurred and released no information on the condition or name of the person shot.

The owner of the store told WITN that the 34-year-old Lanier walked into the store naked and began bothering customers so they called the police. He said his employees saw Lanier charge the officer, who first tased the man before he fell on top of them. The employees said they then heard three shots.

The SBI is asking anyone who was in the area the night of the shooting to contact them at 910-346-2121. Once the SBI completes its investigation it will be turned over to the district attorney who will then decide whether criminal charges are appropriate.

