Rendering released in murder of Aulander woman

Rendering of person of interest
Rendering of person of interest(Bertie County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) -The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a person of interest in a murder that took place last month.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI are asking for information in the deadly stabbing of Lan Rawles in Aulander back on February 20. Rochelle Harrell was also injured in the attack.

Investigators released a rendering of an individual who is a person of interest, to the investigation, and are requesting the public share any information they may have concerning the individual or the case.

You can contact law enforcement at 252-512-4343.

