Outer Banks school employee charged with gun on campus, drugs in vehicle

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee at an Outer Banks high school has been charged with having a gun and drugs on campus.

Dare County deputies say this morning their Narcotics Division, along with Kill Devil Hills police, had a K-9 walk around a vehicle in the parking lot of First Flight High School.

They said the K-9 alerted to drugs inside and deputies searched the vehicle and found marijuana and a handgun.

Kurtlin Moore, of Columbia, was charged with possession of a gun on education property, and possession of marijuana.

The 26-year-old Moore was given a $7,500 secured bond on the charges.

WITN has reached out to the school system to find out more about Moore’s job at the school and if he still works there.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.