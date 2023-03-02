Advertise With Us
Outer Banks school employee charged with gun on campus, drugs in vehicle

Kurtlin Moore
Kurtlin Moore(Dare County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee at an Outer Banks high school has been charged with having a gun and drugs on campus.

Dare County deputies say this morning their Narcotics Division, along with Kill Devil Hills police, had a K-9 walk around a vehicle in the parking lot of First Flight High School.

They said the K-9 alerted to drugs inside and deputies searched the vehicle and found marijuana and a handgun.

Kurtlin Moore, of Columbia, was charged with possession of a gun on education property, and possession of marijuana.

The 26-year-old Moore was given a $7,500 secured bond on the charges.

WITN has reached out to the school system to find out more about Moore’s job at the school and if he still works there.

