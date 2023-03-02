One person dead after fatal crash in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -One person is dead after a driver hits a pedestrian in an Eastern Carolina city.

Goldsboro police say the fatal crash happened on Wednesday around 8:20 p.m. in the area of U.S. 70 West and Spence Avenue.

Police say when they arrived, the driver of the vehicle, who was a 17-year-old, stopped and stayed at the scene until officials and EMS arrived.

Officials say the victim, 68-year-old Steven Fitzgerald, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

