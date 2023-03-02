North Carolina Wesleyan men’s basketball heads to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2011

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Wesleyan men’s basketball team has their dancing shoes on this year. It’s been years in the making for the division three program from Rocky Mount. A solid senior class is excited for the chance to dance.

“We’re excited about being here,” says head coach John Thompson, “This is a really special group of guys and they have earned this every day.”

Four key seniors have led the way for the Battling Bishops on their 23-4 season. It’s been years of work together, on and off the court, to get to this point.

“We’ve lived with each other for the last three years,” says NC Wesleyan senior guard Brayden Dixon.

“It’s like a real culture here,” says NC Wesleyan senior forward Sal-Bey Young, “Coming to Wesleyan it’s like a real brotherhood. It’s not something we talk about it is real.”

“The amount of time we spend together as seniors or even as a team,” says NC Wesleyan senior forward Isaiah Lewis, “I mean we are together in the ‘caf’ every day, we’re at the crib playing 2K, we’re watching football or basketball games together. Just we do off the court just as much as we do on the court.”

They won the USA South tournament on Saturday to clinch their first trip to the big dance since 2011.

“Just being able to accomplish a goal we all set together at the beginning of the season felt really good,” says Dixon, “Just really, really deserving. Our guys deserve it.”

“The number of at-large bids that are available and the number of conferences with automatic bids,” says Thompson, “The fact we have 450 vying for the tournament instead of 350, or 60 in division I, it is a harder road.”

They might have ended the streak sooner if it weren’t for COVID-19 protocols canceling the tournament a few seasons ago.

“I could say means just about everything,” says Lewis, “First time we have been to the dance in some time. The first time I have ever been to the dance.”

This is the group to do it and now they know the opportunity they have as they will face Scranton in the first round of the big dance on Friday afternoon.

“Regardless of what happens, I am going to enjoy the moment,” says Young, “I expect us to go in there and take care of business.”

“Playing together, playing smart and I think if we do that the outcome will take care of itself,” says Thompson.

A chance for this team of mostly North Carolinians to create some March Madness.

“We gonna be talking about this at the dinner table when we go have cookouts when we are 35,” says Dixon.

“Walking together and remembering the moments we are building together,” says Young.

The NC Wesleyan team is in the Randolph-Macon bracket of the D-III tournament and will play there on Friday. If they win, they will likely play the hosts, who won the national championship last season, in the second round on Saturday night.

