NC Senate gives final approval for medical marijuana
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Medical marijuana is now one step closer to legalization in NC.
Wednesday afternoon the Senate granted final approval to the bill that would allow doctors to prescribe marijuana for a variety of debilitating medical conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, and PTSD.
The next vote comes in the State House.
Last year, that’s where it came to a dead end despite the wide bipartisan support that it received in the Senate.
Wednesday’s vote came as a formality following Tuesday’s 36-to-10 vote in the chamber.
