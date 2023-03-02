Advertise With Us
NC Senate gives final approval for medical marijuana

North Carolina passes bill legalizing medical marijuana
North Carolina passes bill legalizing medical marijuana
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Medical marijuana is now one step closer to legalization in NC.

Wednesday afternoon the Senate granted final approval to the bill that would allow doctors to prescribe marijuana for a variety of debilitating medical conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, and PTSD.

The next vote comes in the State House.

Last year, that’s where it came to a dead end despite the wide bipartisan support that it received in the Senate.

Wednesday’s vote came as a formality following Tuesday’s 36-to-10 vote in the chamber.

