Lenoir County teacher resigns after video shows her hitting student multiple times

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A high school teacher has quit after video surfaced showing her hitting a student with what looks like an extension cord.

The assault happened Wednesday in a classroom at South Lenoir High School.

In the video, the teacher is seen striking the student at least twice with what appears to be a wrapped-up extension cord. While being hit, the student is holding out his left arm in a defensive posture. The teacher then tells the student “now sit down”.

The school system said it has reviewed the circumstances of what happened and “law enforcement has been briefed and the school has communicated with the parents of the students involved.”

Lenoir County Schools said the teacher resigned. She was a teacher from 1976 to 2013 when she retired and then came back as a part-time teacher in 2014, according to the school system.

WITN has reached out to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office to see if they are investigating what happened.

