Greenville launches small business assistance program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A city in the east created a small business assistance program to help up and coming businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first day of March also marks the first day of new opportunities for business owners in Uptown Greenville, thanks to the city’s small business assistance program.

The program helps small businesses recover from the pandemic and the owner of Votre Boutique, Pam Carraway, plans on applying.

“Well we had to close up so you don’t bring in revenue, so you still have bills to pay though,” Carraway said. “You’ve got rent and inventories that you’ve ordered six months prior that are shipping in”

The small business assistance program is made possible through the American Rescue Act, and eligible businesses can receive grants of up to $50,000 for physical improvements.

According to Greenville Housing administrator, Tiana Berryman, businesses within a specified area would be eligible for the program.

Other requirements include being independently owned, operating no more than 5 locations, having fewer than 100 employees and having no more than $5 million in gross sales.

One thing city leaders want to make clear is that the small business assistance program is not a first come first serve basis.

Small business owners have until March 31 to apply.

